Dr Zaliha: MOH prepared to face MTL

BENTONG: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is prepared to face the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), by establishing 453 alternative clinics for the 552 MOH health facilities at-risk of flooding nationwide.

MOH Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said the alternative clinics would be fully operational and provide services to patients in MOH health facilities affected by flooding during MTL, expected to occur from this November until March next year.

She added that MOH has taken comprehensive measures, particularly focusing on the readiness and capacity of healthcare personnel, medical equipment, supplies, and vehicle assets.

“We are always prepared. MOH diligently monitors the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) situation and we work closely with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), as the central agency.

“At the state level, we maintain constant communication and collaborate with the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN) and the District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD),“ she told reporters after her working visit to Chemomoi health clinic (KK) and Telemong KK here today.

In a separate development, Dr Zaliha said MOH was closely monitoring 28 'sick or problematic' projects involving various construction projects under the ministry nationwide.

She added the supervision, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), is aimed to ensure that each project is completed according to the original schedule, besides taking action to stop tenders for contractors encountering problems.

“The main problem encountered by these contractors, causing delays in construction projects, include financial issues and manpower shortage for on-site tasks.

“At the Chemomoi KK, for example, there is a sick project involving the construction of a dialysis centre that was supposed to be completed last month. However, until now, it was only 50 per cent completed. So, we have terminated the previous contractor’s services and will reissue the tender to appoint a ‘rescue’ contractor who can ensure its completion no later than next year,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha added that when completed, the dialysis centre will benefit approximately 29 patients from Bentong as well as dialysis patients from around Bera.

According to her, the ministry agreed to provide X-ray services at the Chemomoi KK to improve service quality for local residents and reduce congestion in nearby hospitals.

Commenting on the construction delay at the Telemong KK, she said MOH has held meetings with the appointed contractor, and they have assured to expedite the construction and complete by end of this year. -Bernama