Dr Zaliha presents HSA2 construction proposal to Johor Sultan

JOHOR BAHRU: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa presented the proposal for the construction of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 (HSA2) to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar here today.

In the meeting which lasted about an hour, she also presented plans for upgrading works to several facilities at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

According to a post on His Majesty’s Facebook, Sultan Ibrahim placed great emphasis on the quality of medical services as well as government hospital facilities in the state.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Dr Zaliha, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sekijang, at Istana Polo in Pasir Pelangi here.

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was also in attendance.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an immediate allocation of RM500 million for the first phase of the infrastructure development project at HSA which includes the construction of new blocks and a multi-storey car park.

Two days ago, Dr Zaliha inspected the proposed site of the HSA2, involving an area of 70 acres (28.33 hectares) in Taman Nesa, Skudai. The land had been proposed by the Defence Ministry.

The proposed construction of the HSA2 is to help reduce congestion at HSA and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI). -Bernama