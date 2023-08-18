Dr Zaliha: PWD children should enjoy equal opportunities in all aspects of life

KUALA LUMPUR: Children with disabilities should enjoy equal opportunities in all aspects of life including accessibility, mobility, education, employment, health and rehabilitation, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

She said based on the findings of a study carried out by UNICEF Malaysia in 2016, health workers were perceived to lack sensitivity and were unprofessional towards the children due to lack of awareness and training.

“It is our responsibility as health workers to help these children so that they can enjoy a better future,” she said when launching the 10th anniversary celebration of the pediatric rehabilitation service at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) here today.

Also present was Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

HRC is the only hospital in Malaysia that provides coordinated multidisciplinary intensive rehabilitation and intervention for children, adolescents and their families.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the Ministry of Health would work with other ministries such as the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) to expand the coverage of pediatric rehabilitation services at HRC.

He said the ministry would also study the need to introduce the service to hospitals and health facilities in other states. -Bernama