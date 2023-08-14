Dr Zaliha receives courtesy call from Swedish Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today received a courtesy call from Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Joachim Bergström and Emma Broms from Business Sweden, at her ministry.

Dr Zaliha, in a Facebook post, said that their conversation primarily centred on the realm of health information management and digital health.

“We delved into exploring avenues to further leverage digital tools to improve access to health services, strengthen disease surveillance, and enhance health education and awareness,” she said.

She also extended an invitation to companies from Sweden to conduct clinical trials, research and development in Malaysia, as well as to be part of the healthcare digital reform agenda, as prescribed in the Health White Paper.

“We look forward to further reciprocal endeavours, which will synergistically enhance healthcare standards, both in Malaysia and Sweden,” she said. - Bernama