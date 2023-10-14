Dr Zaliha: RM4.89b increase can help raise quality of national healthcare services

SEGAMAT: The RM4.89 billion or 13.45 per cent increase in allocation for the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Budget 2024 can help raise the quality of the country's healthcare services and, thus, provide comfort for the ministry's staff and patients.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the biggest allocation for next year, with a total of RM41.2 billion compared to RM36.3 billion this year, could also enable more initiatives and health development projects to be implemented for the well-being of the people.

“Surely in a budget of this size, there is an approach we will focus on, among them facilities which we will continue to repair and improve on and adding value to dilapidated facilities. Last year, we received RM100 million, but this year we have RM300 million, meaning we are getting triple the amount. Grateful...,” said the Sekijang Member of Parliament.

She said this at a media conference after the launch of the Segamat Health Carnival in conjunction with the National Sports Day, World Mental Health Day and Segamat district-level Cancer Awareness programmes at Dataran Segamat here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that KKM was among the ministries to receive the biggest allocation under Budget 2024, with a total of RM41.2 billion set aside for next year.

On the Madani Health Scheme, Dr Zaliha said that as of yesterday, a total of 1,849 private health clinics were registered nationwide to participate in the scheme to increase access to primary healthcare for acute cases, especially those in the low-income group.

The Madani Medical Scheme is offered automatically to recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid, providing them with easy and fast access to free services at any registered private clinics, including consultations, check-ups, medicine, procedures and referrals.

On the issue of mental health, Dr Zaliha said that based on the report of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), which was carried out by the MOH, a total of 424,000 children in the country suffered from mental health issues throughout last year.

“This trend is seen to be rising after the Covid-19 pandemic. The MOH is definitely studying and taking a serious view of the matter, in addition to carrying out several interventions as well as collaborations with other agencies, especially those related to children, including the Ministry of Education.

“The MOH also takes the approach of going down to the ground to provide exposure on mental health issues and how important it is for society to pay attention to mental health and cooperate to help address the problem,” she said.

According to her, the lack of parental attention is one of the causes why many children experience mental health issues.

“We have been told of various problems, especially of children in B40 families whose father and mother have to go out to work, leaving them alone at home. Some also relate to teenagers veering towards relationship problems and such,” she said. -Bernama