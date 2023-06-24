Dr Zaliha: Second phase of ANMS to help Malaysians build healthy, prosperous lives

KANGAR: The second phase of Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) will give focus on efforts to help Malaysians live healthy and prosperous lives through the cultivation of healthy living and environmental sustainability to support a healthy lifestyle, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said this covers several directions and initiatives involving policies and financial implications in the long term to achieve the main goal of making Malaysians healthy and prosperous.

“Besides organising health carnivals such as the one held today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) always endeavours to find ideas and approaches to help the people achieve and maintain a good level of health through health promotion and educational messages,“ she said when speaking at the launch of ‘Karnival Sihat Milik Semua Peringkat Negeri Perlis 2023’ (2023 Perlis State-Level Health Belongs To All Carnival).

The carnival is being held in conjunction with the 80th birthday of Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

The Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail officiated the carnival.

Also present were Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, state secretary Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said to achieve its objective, various campaigns had been implemented under the first phase of ANMS to strengthen the promotion of a healthy living culture using various media approaches and methods such as social media, conventional media, print and digital media.

She also said at the Perlis state level, the Perlis Health Department (JKN) actively uses Facebook as a vehicle to deliver health messages to the people in the state.

“I understand, Perlis JKN employees also have a special fitness activity programme that is consistently carried out every Wednesday,” she added. - Bernama