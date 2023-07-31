Dr Zaliha: SOP for polling day to be announced in a day or two

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will announce the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to Covid-19 for the elections in the six states, including the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, in two or three days.

The polling day for the six states and the parliamentary by-election is Aug 12.

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry is holding a meeting with the Election Commission (SPR) to discuss the SOPs for polling day, especially those positive with Covid-19.

“For now, the election campaign can carry on in accordance with the existing guidelines,” she told reporters after presenting the excellent service award to 1,363 staff of the Kelantan Health Department today.

Prior to this, the Health Ministry had said that the Covid-19 SOP used during the 15th general election would be used for the elections in the six states and discussions with the EC and the National Security Council (MKN) will be held if there is a need for the implementation of a new SOP.

Meanwhile, when asked about vacancies for doctor’s posts, including at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), Dr Zaliha said a total of 675 contract medical officers who have completed their graduate training have been given placement at several health facilities in the country.

She also said the 1,150 contract medical officers will be sent to at several health facilities in the country starting tomorrow.

“There will be a slight drop in the number of doctors at some facilities because of the transfer, but they (vacant posts) will be filled soon because we will make sure that the country’s health services will not be affected and we are sending the doctors according to the needs of each facility,“ she said. - Bernama