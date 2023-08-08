Dr Zaliha: Stop campaign if there is a Covid-19 outbreak

PORT DICKSON: Candidates and all involved as machinery are advised to take a break in their state election campaign if there are signs of COVID-19 to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said all parties involved in the election need to practise the standard operating procedures (SOP) to avoid cross infections which could contribute to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“There are no detailed SOP for COVID-19 during the state polls now as the outbreak is receding and it is no longer a global health emergency as declared by World Health Organisation (WHO), but there are still cases even though they are very low.

“In this regard, members of the public are told to be on the alert if there are symptoms such as putting on a facemask and taking healthcare measures,” she said when met during the Ziarah Kasih programme in Kampung Pachitan here today.

She said her ministry and the Election Commission (EC) will announce the SOP for COVID-19 patients for polling day this Saturday.

EC fixed the state polls for Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously this Saturday.-Bernama