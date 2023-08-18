Dr Zaliha: Upgrading of dilapidated health clinics to improve delivery of health services

KUALA LUMPUR: Public health facilities, especially health clinics (KK), are upgraded not only to reduce congestion but also to bridge the gap in health services between the urban and rural communities, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the repair and upgrading of these facilities are carried out to also improve the quality of the health service system as targeted under the Health White Paper which is to ensure greater equitability, sustainability and resilience of the health system.

“We prioritise health services that are close to the people, like repair of health facilities, especially KK, that are in poor or dilapidated condition because the services provided in KK are ‘primary care’... With a good KK, InsyaAllah, we can overcome all the basic health problems in the community and the people also do not need to only go to hospitals.

“What we want is for a KK to have at least an x-ray or laboratory service,“ she said when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia today.

Dr Zaliha said the framework of the Health White Paper is in line with the principles of MADANI economy, which among others, focused on the effectiveness of public service delivery in ensuring the well-being of the people and the sustainability of the economic system.

“This is what will ultimately lead to sustainable economic growth, it is related to the Health White Paper which is to provide the best health services for the people which include accessibility of health services, the ability of the people to get the best health services,” she added. - Bernama