Dr Zaliha: Variants and subvariants found in China also detected in M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 variants and sub-variants found in China have been detected in Malaysia, says Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

This is based on information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The ministry is in close communication with the WHO, China and other counterparts from Asean.

“Referring to existing information, the Covid-19 vaccine is effective in providing protection from getting severe symptoms due to the Covid-19 virus infection and it should reduce hospital admissions,“ she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha has also assured that the Covid-19 bivalent vaccine will be supplied to the country soon, following the approval of the conditional registration given by the Drug Control Authority recently.

She said an announcement will be made after receiving the supply along with detailed eligibility criteria.