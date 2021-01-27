Draft law to regulate, enforce social distancing

By MUZAFFAR SYAH MALLOW

THE government should seriously consider creating a specific or standalone regulation to regulate and enforce social distancing in the country in order to effectively prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They cannot simply give the public advice on such issues and hope they will practise social distancing on their own.

There might be people out there who are obstinate and refuse to follow the call, or people who are still confused over the idea of social distancing itself.

Recently the government enforced the movement control order (MCO 2.0) throughout the country, except for Sarawak, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has seen a drastic increase in the number of infections lately.

However, unlike MCO 1.0, which was enforced in March up to early May last year and witnessed the full closure of many working and education sectors, MCO 2.0 is more relaxed whereby the government has allowed many working sectors in the country to operate.

The government also allowed the resumption of schools for students who are going to seat for major exams.

The relaxation of MCO 2.0 would certainly increase the risk of rising numbers of Covid-19 infections if the public does not follow all the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) and advice given by the government through the Ministry of Health, and this includes the call and advice pertaining to social distancing itself.

We must not forget that the threat of Covid-19 still exist around us.

The number of infections is still rising globally on daily basis. Millions of people reported to be infected with the virus, with more than two million people having succumbed to it have been reported all over the world.

This virus is a highly contagious and can cause serious health problems to those who have been infected with it, especially to the elderly, those who have a weak immune system and those who are suffering from chronic diseases.

Even though we have recently developed a vaccine to shield people from the virus, it is still in the early stage of distribution all over the world.

Many countries have not received the vaccine, including Malaysia.

It will take vast amounts of time for everyone to be vaccinated.

Because of this the government needs to take drastic steps in order to ensure the public is safe and their health protected.

In order to ensure everyone follows the social distancing call, the government should urgently consider creating a specific or standalone legislation.

The proposed law can operate temporarily in the country until everyone has been vaccinated or until a cure has been found.

Without creating one, it would be difficult to ensure everyone in the country abides by the call for social distancing either due to their disobedience, ignorance or even confusion.

Having a specific law for social distancing is important so that everybody in the country is aware of it and follows it without resorting to petty excuses.

Though we already have in place several laws like the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Penal Code, it is still not enough to enforce the social distancing call.

As such, it would be much better for us to create one in order to ensure everyone in the country follows it thus allowing us to protect ourselves and others from the risk of infection.

Having a law on social distancing in the country will also allow us to clearly identify what the requirements are to practise social distancing in public places, including the workplace, restaurants, petrol stations, banks, schools, universities, as well as in all public transport services and airplanes.

Through this law, a clear and suitable punishment can also be drafted and imposed on anyone who fails to practise social distancing.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com