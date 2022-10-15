Drag racer dies after car slams into tree

KUALA NERUS: The Battle of The King (BOTK) 2022 at the Terengganu Race Track in Gong Badak near here was stopped immediately after one of its participants died after crashing into a tree.

The incident was announced by the BOTK 2022 organisers, MUSC Motorsport on its official Facebook.

According to the organiser, the race series which was supposed to end tomorrow was suspended immediately to show respect for the victim and his family.

“MUSC offers our condolences to Apeh Jamal and his family.

“As a mark of respect, the management, all programme partners and drag teams have decided to postpone the BOTK2022 event to a date to be announced later,” read the statement.

It was reported that the racer who died while participating in the BOTK 2022 drag race was identified as Apeh Jamal or his real name Muhamad Hafez Jamal Jamaludin.

Apeh Jamal died after sustaining serious injuries after he lost control of his drag car which crashed into a tree near the track. - Bernama