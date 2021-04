JOHOR BAHRU: Drama actress Noryati Taib, also known as ‘Makcik Petir’, died this morning at her house in Taman Air Biru, Pasir Gudang, here. She was 63.

Noryati’s brother Effie Ghazi Taib, 49, when contacted said that his sister’s husband Hashim Mohd Yusoff, 65, was at her side when she breathed her last at about 1.45am.

According to Effie Ghazi, who is an Astro Awani cameraman, Noryati, who left behind two sons and two daughters, is expected to be buried at the Kebun Teh Muslim Cemetery, here, at 10am today.

The news of Noryati’s death, 63, was also shared by her nephew, producer and director, Shahrulezad Mohameddin, through his Instagram account, budakijat.

In early Feb, the media reported that Noryati, who had acted in many dramas, including Sindarela, SyurgaMu Ramadan, Dotty and Tari Tirana, tested positive for Covid-19 and later recovered after being treated at the Permai Hospital, here.

In Sept 2017, Noryati, who had her leg amputated due to diabetes, had to be admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital, due to lung infection. — Bernama