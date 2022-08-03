Drama producer arrested for assaulting, threatening to kill man

PETALING JAYA: A local drama producer was arrested yesterday for allegedly injuring and threatening to kill a man, NST reports.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the complainant, a 34-year-old fitness centre manager, filed a report that he was punched and threatened by the local drama producer on July 22 at around 5am.

He said investigations showed that the altercation occurred over a misunderstanding involving a woman.

He said the complainant received treatment at Ampang Hospital injury on his left cheek.

Police then picked up the producer after having his statement recorded at Ampang Jaya district police headquarters.

Police also seized a Ford Ranger following the arrest.