Drastic measures for Sibu if Covid cases remain high — Dr Annuar

SIBU: A more drastic measure may be introduced in Sibu if the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district are not showing any sign of dropping down this week.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) noted that despite various movement control orders enforced in the district over the past three months, the number of Covid-19 cases remained high.

“There are a lot of factors that contribute toward the high number of positive cases. Firstly, the method of implementation. Secondly, the human factor which is the most difficult to control and, thirdly, the enforcement factor,” he said in his daily engagement with the public via Facebook live streaming, today.

Dr Annuar said the committee had been working with various government agencies and across the political divide to get input on the next course of action that would be taken to contain the pandemic in the district which had recorded a total of 311 positive cases as of yesterday.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Sarawak Assistant Minister for Local Government and Housing, also welcomed ideas from the public to help the district which at the moment under the Conditional Movement Control Order.

Earlier, Dr Annuar had also offered his condolences to the family of a nurse who succumbs to the disease several days ago.

He noted that the government took seriously the standard operating procedures in hospitals to avoid transmission of the virus and exposing health worker to the pandemic. — Bernama