PETALING JAYA: Malaysia may be headed towards the dire situation currently faced by India unless drastic measures are taken now to address the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Consultant paediatrician and neonatologist Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin said the various authorities, such as the National Security Council, Health Ministry and other ministries and agencies, are still struggling to contain the pandemic despite having already spent a year living with Covid-19.

In a statement issued to the media this week, Musa, who is consultant paediatrician at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, said the Covid-19 issue can be adequately managed based on four pillars of pandemic response.

The four pillars are:

1) regaining citizens’ faith;

2) resetting the Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support (FTTIS) system towards speed response;

3) implementing collaborative digital solutions; and

4) raising confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine.

Musa said the Health and Sciences Covid-19 Advisory Group of Experts (EAG) should be empowered to put this masterplan into action in order to secure healthcare services and response capability.

He added the movement control order should be systematically eased to support the economy and citizens, and to give the country an exit from the pandemic.

“We must also put in place preparedness plans for future Covid-19 waves, or other pandemics with a stronger public-private partnership, and harness the advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially by addressing health and social challenges.”

He added that a catastrophic failure of the FTTIS system and a gross failure to ramp up and scale up vaccine coverage are all factors that contribute to Malaysia’s deadly and disastrous situation.

The next step, according to Musa, is for the prime minister to nominate someone, preferably a public health expert, to manage risk communications in order to inspire and encourage people to do the right thing.

“The third stage is for the current leaders in the Health Ministry to relinquish their positions and be allowed to rest.

“This is essential for the nation’s future socio-economic stability and harmony,” Musa said.

The prime minister should then direct the EAG to take over the leadership of the operations room or Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, he added.

“The EAG has been working on a long-term Covid-19 plan with a science-based approach to reduce and control the pandemic since January,” Musa said.

The EAG will be bolstered by the best and brightest doctors from academia, the military, medical professional organisations, and the private healthcare sector.

The Covid-19 situation in India has risen to critical levels over the past weeks.

More than 200,000 new cases have been reported daily since April 17 and as of yesterday, more than 25 million people have been infected.

In excess off 275,000 have also lost their battle with the infection.