Draughtsman pleads not guilty to sending obscene posts on FB

JOHOR BAHRU: A draughtsman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, on four charges of allegedly sending offensive and obscene texts and pictures using his Facebook account last year.

For the first to third charges and one amended charge, Muhammad Firdaus Embong, 39, as the accused, is charged with using the Facebook account under the name of ‘Firdaus Embong’ to create and send pictures and texts of an offensive nature with the intention of hurting people’s feelings.

The four postings were allegedly sent between March 17 to Aug 18, 2022, and were seen by by the complainant at a bank in Kulai at 2 pm on Sept 14, 2022.

The charges are according to Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year or both if convicted.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim allowed bail of RM20,000 for all charges with one surety and fixed May 15 for case mention.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil and prosecuting officer Mai Zairani Zainal Abidin. Muhammad Firdaus was unrepresented. - Bernama