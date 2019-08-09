DreamEDGE picked to embark on third national car project, Daihatsu to support

CYBERJAYA: Innovative technology and solutions provider, DreamEDGE Sdn Bhd, has been chosen as the anchor company for the new national car project, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking (pix) said.

DreamEDGE according to him, would receive support from Daihatsu Motor Company in advanced technology.

“The project will be fully privately funded but the company is eligible to apply for grants from the government,“ he told reporters in a briefing here today.

A prototype of the car would be unveiled March next year, while its launch is slated to be on March 2021.

“The car will be affordable to the public,“ he said, adding that the new national car would be a completely new model with advanced technology and would use existing competitive and proven vehicle architecture.

The project according to him would be a development based on technology collaboration with a global technical partner towards delivering advanced vehicle technology, and capabilities in human capital expansion.

From the government’s standpoint, the national car project is the nation’s industrialisation catalyst to spur meaningful participation of Malaysians in advanced technology adoption.

“This will create new opportunities for local vendors and talent to be part of the high technology value chain.

“Most importantly, local businesses are able to explore activities that are in demand in the future, in a conducive environment, minimising risks associated with the high investment when such operations are supplied locally at the infancy stage,“ said Darell.

Meanwhile, DreamEDGE founder and chief executive officer Khairil Adri Adnan said the first model would be a sedan car in the C-segment using hybrid technology.

The company he said, has already secured a few hundred millions of funding but is still actively looking for additional funding for the project.

C-segment is a mid-level vehicle category, in which the likes of the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla Altis are categorised in. — Bernama