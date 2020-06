PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who are convicted of drink driving should be imposed with a deterrent punishment such as a mandatory jail sentence said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said imposing such punishment would be more effective in addressing the drink driving issues.

“The public has become aware that this is a serious problem and had been quite rampant of late.

“I will support any move taken by the Transport Ministry and the Home Ministry to amend the laws,” he told reporters here today.

On May 30, Bernama reported that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had directed the Transport Ministry to propose an amendment of the legislation to provide for more severe penalties for drInk-driving as cases of road crashes caused by intoxicated drivers have become increasingly worrying.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias on Wednesday said 22 accidents involving drunk drivers were reported during the first five months of this year and 822 people were arrested during the same period on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. — Bernama