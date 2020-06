SEREMBAN: An unemployed man was remanded for four days starting today to facilitate the investigation into a case related to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Port Dickson district police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 10.40pm incident at Taman PD Utama, the 45-year old man was ordered to stop by the police for inspection after driving in a suspicious manner.

“After being ordered to stop, the inspection did not find anything amiss. The driver was then ordered to undergo breath analyser test.

“The test result found the suspect’s breath contained the presence of alcohol beyond the permitted level,” he said in a statement here, today.

The case was being investigated under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama