Drink driving: Maximum 20-year jail, RM150,000 fine sufficient, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) has described as sufficient the government’s proposal to increase the prison sentence to 20 years and fine of up to RM150,000 in cases involving drunk drivers.

He said the police had suggested that a mandatory prison sentence be imposed on drunk drivers to reduce the number of drink driving accidents.

“If Parliament approves the amendment to the Road Transport Act 1987 which involves longer jail time and higher fines, I would very much welcome it,“ he told Bernama after receiving donations from Bata Primavera Sdn Bhd at Bukit Aman here.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the proposed amendments, which include mandatory jail sentences, longer jail time, higher fines and a longer licence suspension period, are expected to be tabled at the current Parliament session.

At the event, 60,000 pairs of shoes worth about RM3.6 million were donated to police personnel and their family members. — Bernama