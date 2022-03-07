Drive carefully, avoid flooded areas: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob advised the public, especially road users in the Klang Valley to drive carefully and try to avoid areas currently hit by flash floods.

In his latest post on Facebook and Twitter, he said he was informed that six areas in the city were inundated following heavy rain.

“The relevant ministries and agencies have taken immediate action to ensure the safety of Keluarga Malaysia. Please drive carefully during the rain and, if possible, avoid the flooded areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister also uploaded several pictures of rescue operations carried out by the relevant agencies.

Earlier, the Malaysian Highway Authority in its Facebook post said that the flash floods have inundated several roads in the city including Besraya Expressway from the city centre to Salak Selatan, from Kuchai to Salak Jaya, and from Kampung Malaysia to Kuchai.

The floods in Kesas Expressway had also caused four lanes to be closed at the Awan Besar westbound toll plaza and only one lane left accessible at KM48.3 heading to Sukom interchange.

The SMART Tunnel had also been temporarily closed for traffic to allow the floodwater to pass through. — Bernama