Drive-through PPV expected to begin operations at Melaka’s Dewan Tun Ali next week

MELAKA: A drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) is expected to begin operations next week at the Dewan Tun Ali PPV in Bukit Katil, here.

Melaka Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the location is seen as suitable because it has the space for observation of those receiving their vaccine injections.

“This is good news for the people of Melaka as the state government is working towards speeding up the vaccination process.

“So far, Dewan Tun Ali is the most suitable because it has a relatively large parking space, with medical officers on hand to monitor (recipients’ progress),“ he said when met by reporters at the PPV, here, today.

Rahmad said the drive-through facility is, however, only for recipients receiving their second-dose vaccine shots.

He said this was because the health and risk assessments of vaccine recipients had already been conducted before receiving their first doses.

In a related development, Rahmad admitted that the presence of the South African variant of Covid-19, now known as the Beta variant (B.1.351), in Melaka is worrying.

“Even though only one person has been confirmed (positive), it is still worrying. So we will continue to monitor the existing and future clusters in the state,“ he also said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed that there was a case of the Beta variant detected in Melaka so far

In a statement, MOH said the variant detected involved a case from the Jalan Pokok Mangga cluster in the Central Melaka district as a result of genomic surveillance tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus conducted from May 24 to June 4. — Bernama