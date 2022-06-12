Drive-thru immigration checks at Labuan ferry terminal run smoothly

LABUAN: The full drive-thru immigration checks initiative, which was launched today at the roll on-roll off (ro-ro) ferry terminal here run smoothly, much to the satisfaction of travellers entering Sabah.

Under the initiative, travellers are only required to present their travel documentation (identity card) to the immigration personnel manning the drive-thru kiosk for clearance, without getting out of their vehicles.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the drive-thru checks concept would facilitate travellers, especially senior citizens, pregnant women, those with small children and persons with disabilities.

“We expect people’s dissatisfaction and anger when we come up with a new policy of travel documentation checks.

“Therefore, we must ensure the checks are not burdening the people but rather easing its process for a smooth flow of traffic onto the ferry,” he told Bernama today.

He said the drive-thru immigration checks were introduced following public outcry over the newly-enforced immigration checks at the ferry terminal.

A traveller, Mohd Ismail Said, 47, when met at the terminal said the drive-thru checks are the answer to the public’s grievances over the newly-enforced policy.

“It is convenient to me and my family members to remain in the car and only present our identity cards at the drive-thru kiosk which was completed in under three minutes,” he said, adding that this drive-thru initiative should also be implemented at the Menumbok ferry terminal to avoid long queue.

On Sept 10, the Home Ministry directed the Immigration Department to enforce stricter control at the two Labuan ferry terminals, especially for non-Sabahan travellers bound for the Sabah mainland, saying that stricter control was needed to ensure there would be no free flow of travellers at the main gate of the ferry terminals to mainland Sabah via Tanjung Pagar Sipitang, Menumbok and Jesselton jetties.

He said the stricter immigration checks at the terminals were at the request of the Sabah government, as there had been allegations of the abuse of the free flow policy at the terminals, which had resulted in entry into Sabah being out of control. - Bernama