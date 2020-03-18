Drive-thru wedding amid Covid-19 Movement Control Order

PETALING JAYA: One thing that the Covid-19 cannot stop seems to be love, as one couple somewhere in Malaysia organised a Covid-19 friendly wedding.

Under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Restriction of Movement Order, it was gazetted that social gatherings such as weddings can’t simply happen. Despite that the couple found a way to get hitched safely.

Encouraging hand signals instead of handshakes, the couple also had a drive-thru to pass ‘kenduri food’ along with a donation box to collect wedding ang paos.