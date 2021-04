FOR Dr Shalini Sree Dharan, a typical day at work used to mean being on her feet for most of the day.

Meals were just a quick bite when time permitted while sleep was mostly an elusive dream.

She was also on call every two days, but she accepted it as normal work for a doctor. That was until her body caved in to the pressure.

At the time, she was serving as a houseman at the Alor Star Hospital in Kedah.

One day, as she sat for a medical examination, her hands began to shake uncontrollably and her heart began to beat faster than normal.

“At that time I didn’t realise that my thyroid level had risen significantly,” she said.

Shalini was later diagnosed as having an overactive thyroid, known medically as hyperthyroidism.

Thyroidism is an autoimmune disease that can be hereditary and triggered by stress.

In women, it can be set off during menstruation or if they have trouble conceiving.

Among symptoms is increased heart rate that may last throughout the day and can be debilitating. It can also cause loss of sleep.

Fortunately, Shalini managed to get better after just six months, although a typical treatment course can last up to 18 months. That episode also set her on a new course in her medical career.

“That, coupled with the fact that my father was a diabetic, made me turn to endocrinology,” she said. That was about 20 years ago.

Today, at age 41, she is one of only 40 such specialists in the country.

“This job builds on a long-term relationship and trust with the patient, and having been a patient myself, I believe I can relate to them better,” she told theSun at her clinic.

“Apart from just medical books, I can also rely on my experience when treating my patients. I can understand exactly how they feel.”

Shalini is now on a personal crusade to change public perception about thyroidism and obesity.

“Many people just dismiss it as stress, but there is more to that,” she said.

As an endocrinologist, she also deals with obesity and other conditions related to it, such a diabetes.

“Obesity is a condition that has been misunderstood. Some people dismiss it as a life choice but that is a misconception.”

For instance, she said insurance companies do not view obesity as a disease although it is recognised as one by the World Health Organisation.

Some people turn to weight loss clinics, wellness spas and cosmetics to address their weight problem.

Shalini said her father’s fight with diabetes was another factor that influenced her decision to become an endocrinologist.

Recalling her days treating patients with diabetes, she said she would see up to 30 patients a day.

“I would get scolded by my superiors sometimes but for me, that was part of character building,” she said.

Shalini also shared fond memories of her early days as a doctor.

“We were young, so the nurses would take care of us. They were like mothers to us at the hospital,” she said.

“It was a bitter-sweet experience.”

Inspired by the way the nurses treated her, Shalini, who has two children, now intends to blog about her experience.