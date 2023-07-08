Driver attempts to hit police, nine shots fired

KUALA LUMPUR: Police were forced to fire nine shots at a Proton Wira after it refused to stop when ordered to by policemen with the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) in Jalan Kepong here, this morning, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix).

He said in the 7.45 am incident, the URB personnel detected a car with two occupants behaving suspiciously at Taman Pusat Kepong, before telling the driver to stop.

“However, the driver sped off and rammed into other vehicles...he also reversed the car, hitting the motorcycle of the URB personnel injuring their legs and damaging the motorcycle.

“To ensure their safety, the two policemen had to fire nine shots aimed at the car tyres, causing the vehicle to crash on Jalan Rimbunan, Jalan Kepong,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said the suspects then escaped, adding that after inspecting the car, police found scrap metal believed to be stolen by the suspects.

Checks on the car registration number revealed that the car belongs to a woman, he said, adding that further investigations are being conducted to determine her relation with the two suspects.

Following the incident, Mohd Shuhaily said police were tracking down O. Ganesan, 40, to assist in the investigation, adding that Ganesan was found to have three criminal records and eight drug-related records.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 for attempted murder and Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to intimidate civil servants from carrying out their legal duties,“ he said.

Earlier, a 13-second video showing policemen pursuing a car and firing at the car’s tyres has gone viral on social media. - Bernama