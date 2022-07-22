Driver charged with submitting false claims for community project

KOTA KINABALU: A heavy vehicle driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court on three counts of submitting false transportation claims in the Community Drumming project, amounting to RM882,560 in 2019.

Junaidi Juling, 35, made the plea when all the charges against him were read before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was accused of using false documents to claim payment of transportation costs for the project at the Sabah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs office in Keningau from Oct 1, 2019, to Nov 27, 2019.

The offence was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which provides up to seven years’ imprisonment, or fine or both upon conviction.

Judge Abu Bakar allowed the accused bail of RM30,000 in one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

The Community Drumming project is a government initiative to cover the costs of seven necessities, namely rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour, diesel, RON95 petrol, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) so that rural and interior residents can enjoy the same prices as urban residents.

Meanwhile, at the same court, an architect and a salesman faced three counts each for abetting with Junaidi to commit the same offence at the same place and time. Sainal Tamin, 47, and Mohd Rahmad Ambotou, 33, claimed trial to the charges.

Both accused were allowed bail of RM30,000 in one surety each and to report to the nearest MACC office once every two months.

The court also set Sept 20 for mention for both cases. - Bernama