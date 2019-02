SHAH ALAM: A lorry driver was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with causing death of his wife at their home in Bukit Naga, here on Feb 7.

Mohammad Ridzuan Misropi, 41, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out by a court interpreter before magistrate Rini Triany Muhamad Ali.

The accused was charged with causing the death of Rosnani Samsudin, 44, at about 9.30pm of Feb 7, and the charge were framed under Section 304 (b) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Aisamuddin Abdul Rahman proposed for a RM20,000 bail and for the court to impose additional conditions that the accused not disturb the prosecution witnesses, as some of them were living near the man.

Lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam, who represented the accused, applied for a court to allow his client to be released on bail on the grounds that the accused had five children, aged five to 18, to look after.

“The victim in this case is the wife of the accused so no one will look after the children. The accused’s legs were also injured in this incident and he needs to go to hospital for treatment every month,” he said.

Rini Triany then allowed Mohammad Ridzuan to be released on a RM8,000 bail in one surety and fixed March 15 for mention.

The court also sets additional condition that the accused not to disturb the prosecution witnesses until the disposal of the case.

The media earlier reported that on Feb 16, a 44-year-old woman lost her life to injuries sustained after her husband accidentally lit her on fire during an argument on Feb 7.

The incident began when the woman was said to have quarrelled with her husband. — Bernama