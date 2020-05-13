Driver dies, five hurt in three-vehicle collision in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: A woman was killed while five others were injured in a collision between a Proton Persona, a Mercedes-Benz and a bus in Jalan Kemuning, Pulau Sebang here yesterday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the victim was identified as Rozila Mamat, 49, the driver of Proton Persona, while her daughter Yasmin Iszara Baski, nine, and her friend Suraya Suradi, 53, were injured in the 1.30pm incident.

He said three others who were injured were bus passengers, K. Venoshini, 27, and Husarani A. Sanmugan, 54, and the driver of Mercedes Benz, Chan Hian Fee, 68, while bus driver, Zainal Yusof, 54, escaped unhurt.

“Initial investigations found that that the bus was coming from Alor Gajah along Hutan Percha towards Tampin while Proton Persona and Mercedes Benz cars were were travelling from Tampin to Hutan Percha.

It was believed that upon arriving at a corner along Jalan Kampung Kemuning, Zainal had lost control of the bus and entered the opposite lane before crashing into the Proton Persona driven by Rozila, causing the car to spin out of control and hit the Mercedes Benz.

“Rozila was pronounced dead at the scene while five others who were injured were rushed to the Tampin Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the Mercedes-Benz driver who suffered bruises was given outpatient treatment at the same hospital. — Bernama