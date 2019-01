KENINGAU: A man was killed and his friend was seriously injured after the car they were in collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at the Jalan Bingkor Bypass near here, today.

Keningau police chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said the victim who was known as Azmin Aviu, 35, the driver of the Proton Saga, died at the scene while his friend Melson Saperi, 27, was seriously injured.

He said the driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, was unhurt.

He said the accident took place near Kampung Sasie Bingkor after the Toyota Hilux went out of control, entered the opposite lane and collided with the car driven by Azmin.

‘’Melson was sent to the Keningau District Hospital and is reported to be stable,’’ he said, adding the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama