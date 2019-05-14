Driver dies in two-vehicle collision in Kluang

KLUANG: A man succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Simpang Renggam Health Clinic after a car he was driving was involved in a two-vehicle collision at KM17.5, Jalan Benut-Simpang Renggam, here today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the preliminary investigation found that the victim, identified as Mohar Darsin, 58, was driving a car and traveling from Simpang Renggam, while the lorry was coming from Benut.

“In the 4.49pm accident, the victim was believed to have slowed down to enter the junction of Kampung Haji Salam when his car was hit by the lorry which resulted in his car turned turtle a few times,” he said when contacted.

The lorry driver also sustained injuries after his vehicle plunged into the ravine on the side of the road.

“The driver of Proton Saga car was rushed to the Simpang Renggam Health Clinic, but died at around 6pm while receiving treatment, while the injured lorry driver was sent to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang for further treatment,” he said, adding that the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama