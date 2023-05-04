Driver drowns after lorry falls into sea in Lumut

IPOH: A man drowned when a 10-tonne lorry he was driving fell into the sea at the Lumut Maritime Terminal near Manjung, today.

Sitiawan Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Azizi Zakaria said they received a call regarding the incident from the port authority at 5.30 am and were assisted by the water rescue unit of the Pulau Pangkor Fire and Rescue station.

He said the victim, identified as Aqil Rasydan Razmi in his 20s was pulled out of the water at 9.45 am but was declared dead by health personnel.

“A 10-tonne lorry fell into the sea at a depth of about 11 metres. Vessels at the port were moved to facilitate the rescue operation.

“Two units of cranes at the port were also used in the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azizi said the victim’s remains were sent to the Manjung Hospital for a post-mortem examination, adding that the operation ended at 10.30 am. - Bernama