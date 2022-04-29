Driver high on drugs drives against traffic, crashes into car

PETALING JAYA: A 30-year-old woman believed to be under the influence of drugs drove against traffic and collided with another car on Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Itam yesterday.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said the incident occurred at 1.45am, and both drivers escaped unhurt.

She said that following a urine test, the woman was found to be under the influence of amphetamines.

The suspect is currently being investigated under Section 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1985 for self-administering a dangerous drug.