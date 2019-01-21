Driver in Penang Bridge crash tests positive for drugs

PETALING JAYA: The driver, whose car was involved in a collision with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the Penang bridge crash, has tested positive for drugs.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said urine samples of the 21-year-old driver tested positive for marijuana.

The investigating officer had taken the driver’s blood sample to determine the alcohol level in it.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine if the car and SUV drivers were racing with each other on the bridge before one of the vehicles plunged into the sea, said Nik Ros Azhan.

The car driver is currently receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya hospital after sustaining body injuries while marine police were still at press time searching for the missing vehicle and its driver, Moey Yun Peng, 20.

According to police, after recording statements from Moey’s friends and eyewitnesses, the private college student was on his way back home in Butterworth after attending a birthday party on island.

In a dashcam video that has since gone viral, the fallen vehicle was seen speeding on the right-hand lane when a Toyota Vios which appeared to have lost control veered from the right-hand lane to the left-hand lane and back to the right-hand lane before slamming into the white car.

The SUV was then seen turning turtle and spinning before plunging into the sea.

The case has since been classified for reckless driving under Road Transport Act 1987.