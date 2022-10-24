Driver killed after jumping out of crashing lorry

GUA MUSANG: A driver died from head injuries after jumping out of his lorry when it skidded at KM 56 of Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing here at 9.15 pm last night.

The victim was identified as Badrul Hisham Kamaruddin, 24, from Machang.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim was driving the lorry loaded with oil palm fruit.

“He is believed to have lost control while driving down a hill. He tried to save himself by leaping out of the vehicle but hit his head on the road resulting in severe head wounds,“ Sik said in a statement today.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was taken to the Forensic Department of Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said. - Bernama