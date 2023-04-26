Driver killed as tree falls on car in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: A 52-year-old man died when a tree fell on his car while he was driving in front of Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) here at about 8pm yesterday.

A Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman informed that the victim, S. Karthigesu who was pinned to the driver’s seat, died at the scene.

“A team from Amanjaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was immediately rushed to the location after the department was alerted of the incident at 8.27pm.

“On arrival, the victim was found trapped in his car, the team managed to extricate him but he was confirmed dead by medical personnel,” the spokesman said.

Five other vehicles were also damaged by several uprooted trees but the number of people injured could not be ascertained, as they were taken to the hospital by passersby.

The spokesman said over 10 trees were uprooted following heavy rain and strong winds in the area, adding that it was difficult for the fire engine to reach the location as a fallen electricity pole was blocking the road.

“Several agencies including the police, Health Ministry, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSPK), and the nearby volunteer fire brigade helped to clear the road and remove the fallen trees,” he added. - Bernama