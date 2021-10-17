Driver killed, passenger injured in road accident near Bukit Jelutong

SHAH ALAM: A 22 year-old driver died while his passenger suffered injuries when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident at about 4am today.

The duo were on their way from Jalan Kampung Melayu Subang to Bukit Jelutong when the accident happened.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis in a statement said 11 personnel from the Kota Anggerik fire station were involved in the rescue operation.

“We tried to extricate the driver who was pinned in the vehicle. However, the victim Muhammad Daniel Aifiq, was confirmed dead by the Health Ministry,” he said.

Norazam said the injured passenger was taken to the hospital before they arrived adding that the case has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama