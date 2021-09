KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a lorry that rammed into five vehicles, causing a massive pile-up, at Jalan Ipoh here yesterday is in remand for four days from today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, in a statement, said investigation against the 25-year-old driver would be carried out under Section 44 ( 1A ) of the Road Transport Act 7.

The man, who tested positive for drug, was arrested after the crash yesterday.

However, no fatality was reported in the incident which occurred at 2.40pm. — Bernama