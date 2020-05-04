Driver suspected of ploughing into Corporal Safwan in remand

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspected drunk driver of a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle that ploughed into Corporal Safwan Mohamad Ismail, 31, who was manning the Covid-19 roadblock near the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), killing the policeman on the sport, is now in remand.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the 44-year-old suspect, still under treatment at the Serdang Hospital, is in remand for four days since yesterday for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Transport Act 1987.

He said an investigation paper has also been opened against the suspect under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing the policeman’s death by negligence and also under Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for defying the Movement Control Order.

“The investigation is being conducted by the traffic police and the Criminal Investigation Department. Application to extend the remand will be made, if necessary,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Safwan, from the Kajang district police headquarters, was killed after the four-wheel drive vehicle ploughed into him while he was manning the roadblock. The incident occurred at about 2am yesterday.

More than 300 people comprising family members, relatives, friends and colleagues attended Safwan’s burial at the Kampung Bakar Bata Muslim cemetery in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak. - Bernama