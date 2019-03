KUALA LUMPUR: Drivers are at fault in 85% of all road accidents, according to Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said negligence and carelessness were the main causes of road accidents.

“Only 15% of road crashes are caused by lack of maintenance of vehicles or poor road conditions,” he added, in response to a question from Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) on measures to be taken to ensure roads were safe and to prevent accidents caused by damaged road structures.

Baru said the ministry would consistently maintain roads and raise safety levels.

“The ministry always takes proactive measures, including monitoring of road conditions through routine checks by the Public Works Department,” he added.

He said mill-and-pave routine maintenance, repainting work and replacing of guard rails were carried out annually.

“We are now on a ‘zero potholes campaign’ to ensure that all potholes are filled up and road repaved within 24 hours of receiving a report,” Baru added.