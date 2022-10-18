Driving against traffic flow: Cops looking for Myvi driver

KULAI: Police are tracking down the Perodua Myvi driver found to have driven against the flow of traffic with the hazard lights on at Kilometre (km) 31.2 of the North-South Expressway heading towards the district this morning.

Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said they detected an 11-second video clip that had gone viral depicting the incident via Facebook at about 9.55 am.

“Following this, the Kulai Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) is actively tracking down the driver. Those with any information regarding the incident are requested to come forward,” he said in a statement today.

In another development, he confirmed that the lorry driver detained in connection with a crash involving five vehicles, with two victims burnt to death, at kilometre 45.7 southbound on the same expressway recently, did not have any criminal records and his urine test came back negative.

However, the man has been remanded for four days since yesterday and additional investigations are being carried out, he told reporters when met after the opening of a new Johor Gateway DHL Express facility here today.

Meanwhile, he said the result of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test to identify the other victim who was burnt to death is expected to be ready in the next two weeks.

He said a sample was taken from a family who came forward looking for a missing family member, believed to be a man.

On Saturday (Oct 15), Nurul Nazihah Kamalul Arifin, 28, and a man whose identity is yet to be ascertained were burned to death in the accident involving five vehicles, while four others escaped. - Bernama