NILAI: A motorist was killed and a group of bikers were injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into them at the KM17.5 Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) early today.

Abdul Salam Saad, 34, who was from Pahang, was killed by head injuries at the scene of the accident after his Proton Persona was hit by a Ford Fiesta driven by the alleged 30-year-old drunk driver, near the Pajam interchange toll plaza at about 3.20am.

The alleged drunk driver suffered serious injuries while three motorcyclists and a pillion rider aged between 16 and 21 were also wounded in the accident.

They have been warded at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the Ford driver is believed to have driven his car against traffic to access the Pajam interchange but ended up crashing into Abdul Salam’s car and the bikers.

He said the case is being probed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a separate case at about the same time on the Federal Highway near Petaling Jaya, a police patrol car that was investigating an accident case involving a car and motorcycle was hit by a passing vehicle, a Nissan Teana driven by a 55-year-old man.

The accident occured at about 4am when two police patrolmen were attending to the case at the KM26.4 Kuala Lumpur-bound side of the highway.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Superintendent Azman Shariat said the policemen and driver were not injured but their vehicles were damaged in the crash.

He said a urine test carried out on the Nissan driver showed that the man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.