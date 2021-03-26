Driving licence, LKM renewals extended until May 31 — Wee

PUTRAJAYA: The government has extended the exemption for private vehicle owners to renew their driving licences (LM) and Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) from April 1 to May 31, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

“However, drivers must have a valid motor vehicle insurance and present their e-cover notes to traffic enforcement personnel upon request,” he said in a statement today.

He said that individuals whose LM and LKM have expired or will expire between Feb 1 and March 31, 2021 must renew their respective licences within 60 days from April 1 to May 31, 2021.

“Action will be taken if they fail to do so,” he said.

Wee said individuals whose LM and LKM that will be expiring between April 1 and May 31, 2021 must renew their respective licences within 60 days from June 1 to July 31, 2021.

He said the exemptions were made to ensure compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in a bid to tackle overcrowding in public places. — Bernama