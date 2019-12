KUALA LUMPUR: A swarm of drones lit up Malaysia’s capital night sky in various formations to welcome the leaders and delegates of the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019.

The show was personally requested by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also KL Summit chairman, as a welcoming gesture to his guests in a special dinner held at the Islamic Arts Museum here tonight.

Present were the prime minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, State Advisor to the Uzbekistan President Rustam Kasimov, KL Summit Deputy Chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid and cabinet ministers.

Also enjoying the show were Yayasan Albukhary Chairman Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary and foreign delegates.

Navigated by a team of young Malaysians, the show featured a total of 360 drones, making it the largest number of drones ever flown simultaneously in the country.

During the eight-minute captivating show, eight images were formed, including the KL Summit logo, a welcome note, Malaysia’s national flower, the hibiscus and the Malaysian flag.

The drones, owned by local company Build Up Resources Sdn Bhd, will also perform tomorrow night at the KL Summit closing dinner and on Dec 31 for the New Year’s eve celebration at Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC).

The leaders and delegates also took their time to tour the Islamic Arts Museum, which houses more than 10,000 artifacts as well as a library of Islamic art books.

KL Summit, which runs from Dec 18 to 21, aims to, among other things, discuss and find new solutions to problems facing the Muslim world as well as to improve the wellbeing of Muslims and Muslim countries in general. — Bernama