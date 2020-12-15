Drone teams enhance surveillance activities in Op Pasir, OCP Daratan

LAHAD DATU: The Armed Forces (ATM) security surveillance at Felda Sahabat until Tambisan, Tungku near here, has been intensified with the usage of drones.

Commander of the 13th Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Abdul Razak Hussain, said two drone teams have been tasked to strengthen surveillance activities in Op Pasir Pesisir Pantai and Op Cegah Pati (OCP) Daratan throughout the area.

“The drone teams are assigned to keep an eye on the far and inaccessible trails including in the mangrove forest. They have been assisting in the operations currently being carried out together with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom),” he told reporters when met at Tanjung Labian post in Tungku today.

He said surveillance activities were intensified to ensure no smuggling activities, illegal entries and cross-border crimes were conducted in the area.

According to Abdul Razak, the Op Pasir Pesisir Pantai was launched following the Op Daulat in 2013, covering Felda Sahabat until Tambisan, with eight posts set up so far.

Meanwhile, he said the setting up of OCP Daratan was coordinated by ESSCom to beef up surveillance and security, besides enhancing checks and profiling of existing residential areas, in a bid to address illegal immigrant issues.

OCP Daratan from Felda Sahabat until Tambisan is an integrated patrol by the ATM, General Operations Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and Felda auxiliary police in hotpot areas. — Bernama