Drones effective for flood relief work - Police

PASIR MAS: The use of drones has proven to be effective in rescue and survey operations in flood-hit locations, said Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

He said the gadget was particularly useful in areas difficult to access due to floods, as it enabled rescue teams to assess the situation, including water levels and alternative entry routes.

“The floods this time are quite extraordinary especially in Rantau Panjang. Certain areas which were not inundated prior to this are also hit by floods of up to over a metre.

“As such, with the use of drones we can survey the areas and smoothen the work of our team in rescuing flood victims,” he said.

He was talking to reporters after handing over food baskets to flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lati relief centre here today.

He said rescue teams had received many emergency calls from flood victims in areas which had not been flooded before.

“Although the floods are unusual, the situation is still under control and the number of policemen in Kelantan is still adequate for this aid mission.

“This includes the deployment of 55 personnel from the General Operations Force in Pasir Mas,” he added. - Bernama