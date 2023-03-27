Drop in criminal cases involving security, law enforcement personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of criminal cases involving armed security and law enforcement personnel has dropped in the last five years, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Senator Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the consistent decline from 2019 to early this year resulted from the ministry’s proactive measures to improve the integrity of security personnel.

“In 2019, we recorded 730 cases, in 2020 (683 cases), 2021 (656 cases), 2022 (537 cases) and as of February there were 75 cases... overall 2,681 cases involving the police, military and MMEA (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency).

“We will continue with efforts to improve the personnel’s discipline, provide suitable courses and inform them of their actual responsibilities,” he said in response to a question from Senator Datuk Paul Igai about the number of criminal cases involving armed security personnel during the question and answer session.

Shamsul Anuar also said that the ministry would never compromise and will take immediate action if a criminal case involving security personnel is reported.

He said one of the possibilities and factors that could lead to criminal cases involving armed security and law enforcement personnel is personal issues. - Bernama