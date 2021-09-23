Drop in domestic violence reports

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9,015 police reports were lodged for domestic violence since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first implemented in March last year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun told the Dewan Rakyat today that 5,260 reports were lodged in 2020 while 4,905 were lodged between January and August this year.

However, she said when compared to 2019, there has been a drop in the number of such reports.

“Based on statistics received from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), a total of 5,657 domestic violence reports were lodged in 2019; so there has been a decrease in the number of domestic violence cases after that,,“she said in her reply to a question by Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) who wanted to know the number of the domestic violence cases during the MCO.

She added that a total of 2,286 complaints were recorded between March and December 2020 through the Talian Kasih 1599, while from January to August this year the number was 2,248.