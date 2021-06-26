Drop in emotional disturbance cases in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The number of emotional disturbance cases in Negeri Sembilan between January and June saw a downward trend compared to the corresponding period last year.

State Women, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan said 97 cases were reported this year compared to 319 cases last year.

She said 52 cases of emotional disturbance were reported from June 1 to Tuesday and they were handled by the Psychology and Counselling Division of the Negeri Sembilan Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Of the total, 49 cases were due to financial problems and food shortages while three cases involved domestic violence, she said.

“Among the efforts made by JKM is to provide counselling and psychosocial support as well as financial assistance and food basket assistance for certain cases,“ she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, on a recent case where a woman and her children were locked inside their home by her husband, Tan said the man has a record of mental problem and is currently undergoing treatment. — Bernama